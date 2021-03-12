Parkland Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PKI. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.73.

TSE:PKI opened at C$40.07 on Wednesday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

