Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 52.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PKIUF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parkland from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Parkland stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

