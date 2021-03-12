Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%.

Shares of PRTY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.55. 7,280,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,606. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $724.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

