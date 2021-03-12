Patron Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Patron has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $4,315.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Patron

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

