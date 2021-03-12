Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 919 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $72,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $69,443.19.

On Monday, March 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $70,886.34.

On Friday, February 26th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 930 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $67,955.10.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,862 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $135,888.76.

On Friday, February 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,863 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $138,607.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 934 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $69,984.62.

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $65,251.44.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $63,863.85.

On Friday, January 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $771,856.00.

IBKR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $78.88. 495,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,834. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,168,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

