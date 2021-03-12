Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paychex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex stock opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

