PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Lance Lauck Sells 3,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lance Lauck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PDC Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.32. 8,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.