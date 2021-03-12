PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PDC Energy traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 36796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In related news, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PDC Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in PDC Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

