Pearson’s (PSO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pearson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE:PSO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

