Peerplays Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $922.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $922.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.19 or 0.00460046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00062489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00069301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.30 or 0.00557851 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00077907 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com.

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

