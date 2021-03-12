Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Purchases C$45,140.58 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Stuart Taylor purchased 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.46 per share, with a total value of C$45,140.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at C$726,894.54.

Stuart Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Stuart Taylor acquired 8 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.38 per share, with a total value of C$283.04.

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.48. 663,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The stock has a market cap of C$21.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$38.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. CSFB upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.94.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

