Penn Virginia Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 539.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

