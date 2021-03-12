Penta Hits Market Cap of $5.33 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Penta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Penta has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $596,780.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00049393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.43 or 0.00641052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

According to CryptoCompare, "pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users.

Buying and Selling Penta

