Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,579 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,904,000 after purchasing an additional 423,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,948,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 172,417 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 493,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,038.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 274,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $69,564.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $529,900.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,638.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,775 shares of company stock worth $867,308 in the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.