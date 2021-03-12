Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 294.3% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PESI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $7.40.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.