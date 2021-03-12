Perpetual Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $153.25 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $153.25 million and $5.38 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $7.03 or 0.00012402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.12 or 0.00455297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00061576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00048051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00069423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.91 or 0.00534307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00076961 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

