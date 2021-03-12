Peter Silvio Sells 5,164 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $449,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 113.51%.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

