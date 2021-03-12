PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of PETS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.83. 13,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,253. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $3,644,300. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after acquiring an additional 412,932 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 508,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 268,613 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 230,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 218,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 109,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

