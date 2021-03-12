Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Gap Down to $1.58

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.41 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02), with a volume of 141,588,892 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £10.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.68.

About Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.