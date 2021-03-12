Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

