PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

PCG opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. PG&E has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,009 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,982 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $190,908,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

