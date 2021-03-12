Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 9,025 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 107.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 46.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders sold a total of 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

