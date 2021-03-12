Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.49.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

