Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $825,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

