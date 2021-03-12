Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,536 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Square by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $243,589,640. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ stock opened at $225.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.79. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

