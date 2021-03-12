Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the February 11th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FENG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 643,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENG. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 170.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 162,352 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 119,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

