Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Reaches $7.85 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $135,791.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00048300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.73 or 0.00648697 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 128.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00025971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035625 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

