Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS PIFYF remained flat at $$0.25 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,094. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

