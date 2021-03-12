Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Sells $1,541,618.48 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 17,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $1,541,618.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 244,150 shares in the company, valued at $21,748,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 541,516 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

