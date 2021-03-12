Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) versus Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) Critical Review

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Enel Generación Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $3.47 billion 2.49 $538.32 million $4.77 16.10 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 18.03% 11.16% 3.33% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pinnacle West Capital and Enel Generación Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 1 5 5 0 2.36 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus target price of $86.89, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Enel Generación Chile on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable. The company serves approximately 1.3 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,316 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

