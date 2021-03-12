Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.88.

NYSE PXD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.74. The company had a trading volume of 82,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,325. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 161.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $650,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,097,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,566 shares of company stock worth $8,554,173. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

