Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for GreenSky in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get GreenSky alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSKY. Citigroup upped their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.31.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after buying an additional 1,467,840 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after buying an additional 1,026,010 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 848,082 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 662,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 383,387 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.