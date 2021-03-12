Piper Sandler Comments on Noodles & Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Noodles & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $553.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 49.2% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 267,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 31.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 262,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,237.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,259 shares of company stock valued at $184,308. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

