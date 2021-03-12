Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKBEF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BKBEF remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Thursday. 19,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,611. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

