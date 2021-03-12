PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PJT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

PJT Partners stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.25. 9,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,783. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.