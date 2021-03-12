PLx Pharma (PLXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $71.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 5.03. PLx Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLXP. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.