Point Break Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,000. XP accounts for about 1.4% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XP. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XP by 105.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,145 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of XP by 5,363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 504,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XP by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,427,000 after purchasing an additional 439,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of XP by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,873,000 after purchasing an additional 434,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of XP by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,379,000 after purchasing an additional 274,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Get XP alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ XP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. 26,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,635. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion and a PE ratio of 75.84.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP).

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.