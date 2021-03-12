Point Break Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Fastly comprises 0.3% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,395. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.27 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,372 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,844. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

