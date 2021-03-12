Point Break Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises about 0.8% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,025,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000.

NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 111,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $45.47.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

