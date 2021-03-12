Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Points International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of Points International stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. 23,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,220. Points International has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559,728 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

