Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark Sells 11,045 Shares

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Polaris stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $137.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

