Polaris (NYSE:PII) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.76

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.76 and last traded at $137.25, with a volume of 7890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.68.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,950 shares of company stock worth $16,476,810. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

