Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Up 4,625.0% in February

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 4,625.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PBKOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Pollard Banknote from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

OTCMKTS:PBKOF opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $51.67.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.