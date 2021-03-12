Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

PBL stock opened at C$50.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$12.06 and a 1-year high of C$62.90.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

PBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$41.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.