Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PBL. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock traded down C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.66. 37,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$12.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

