Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pool were worth $28,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after acquiring an additional 133,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pool by 57.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its holdings in Pool by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,983,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Pool by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 410,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $336.51 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.