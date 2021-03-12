POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

POSCO stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. On average, research analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

