Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Cowen

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.72. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

