Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $57,717,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.45. 505,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.19. Post has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,413.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

