PostNL’s (TNTFF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of PostNL in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:TNTFF opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. PostNL has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands, and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

